As Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Declined, Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Cut Holding; Costco Wholesale (COST) Shareholder North Point Portfolio Managers Upped Its Stake by $409,948

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 1,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 69,490 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.83 million, up from 67,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02 million shares traded or 65.85% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 13,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 765,358 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.80M, down from 778,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 2.13 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 19.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $919.77M for 12.59 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 99,605 shares to 106,614 shares, valued at $8.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 63,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

