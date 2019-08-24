As Suncor Energy (SU) Shares Declined, Holder Gagnon Securities Boosted Its Stake; Verity Asset Management Lowered Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $1.11 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE); 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO; 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER – ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 46,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 389,506 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, up from 342,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 2.15 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa by 20,044 shares to 140,511 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 19,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,468 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Ptnrs Lc holds 3.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 1.64M shares. Moreover, Thornburg Management Inc has 0.94% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.29M shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Incorporated has 0.68% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 16,160 shares. Apriem Advisors reported 204,175 shares. Willis Inv Counsel accumulated 0.85% or 387,800 shares. Fenimore Asset reported 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Texas Bancshares Tx invested in 0.39% or 5,071 shares. First Allied Advisory Service has invested 0.38% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 1.64% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 58,422 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 2.54 million shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. 58,487 are owned by Cibc Bancorp Usa. Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 245,882 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Com owns 47,000 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation has invested 0.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 35,809 shares to 50,062 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI) by 60,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS).