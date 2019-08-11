As Suncor Energy (SU) Shares Declined, Gagnon Advisors Upped by $2.04 Million Its Holding; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Continues to Hold Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 390% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,087 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $519.76. About 319,541 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 63,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 209,861 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, up from 146,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.64B market cap company. It closed at $28.62 lastly. It is down 32.10% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alberta again eases oil output curtailments – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Suncor Energy releases 2019 Report on Sustainability NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Suncor Energy declares dividend NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: Build a â€œMini Pensionâ€ With These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57M and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Record Sales Lift Sherwin-Williams Despite Tough Conditions – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) , ConAgra Brands (CAG), and NL Industries (NL) agree to pay $305 million to settle lead paint lawsuit in California – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Mngmt holds 10,918 shares. Pacific Investment Company accumulated 3,462 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Mason Street Ltd has 11,640 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 1,337 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited holds 29,098 shares or 3.11% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.08% or 3,511 shares in its portfolio. 5,050 were reported by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Condor Capital Mgmt reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Greatmark Inv Prtn has invested 0.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Company Of America has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 9,197 shares. 3,835 are owned by Webster Bank N A. Green Valley Invsts Limited Liability owns 49,408 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,676 shares to 140,138 shares, valued at $11.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 17,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,929 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).