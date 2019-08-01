As Suncor Energy (SU) Share Value Declined, Mawer Investment Management LTD Lifted Stake by $9.60 Million; Park Electrochemical (PKE) Position Maintained by Raging Capital Management Llc

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 299,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 7.88M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.47 million, up from 7.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 3.01 million shares traded or 1.63% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (PKE) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 30,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.80M, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Park Electrochemical Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.86M market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 86,285 shares traded. Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PKE News: 07/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical 4Q EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Qualification of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg by a Major Aerospace O; 03/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg; 07/05/2018 – PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL 4Q ADJ EPS 10C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Park Electrochemical Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKE)

