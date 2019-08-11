As Suncor Energy (SU) Share Price Declined, Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Decreased Position; Lmr Partners Llp Holds Holding in T (TMUS)

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 338.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 12,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 15,920 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 3,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – CROWN CASTLE: AVG 5 YRS REMAINING ON T-MOBILE LEASE AGREEMENTS; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: LOOKING FORWARD TO SPENDING MORE DAYS IN DC; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Jump on Report That They May Clinch Merger Soon; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayashi Son; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS PLANS TO CUT COSTS OUTSIDE UNITED STATES BY 1.5 BILLION EUROS BY 2021; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Marcelo Claure, Masayoshi Son to Join Bd of Newly Formed Co Following Proposed Merger With T-Mobile; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS BUYBACK TO $9B; 18/05/2018 – Sprint Clears Potential Roadblock En Route to T-Mobile Takeover; 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 13,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 765,358 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.80 million, down from 778,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.64 billion market cap company. It closed at $28.62 lastly. It is up 32.10% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.45M for 11.73 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 21,300 shares to 28,575 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD).

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) by 1.55M shares to 453,021 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp/The (NYSE:PGR) by 51,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,234 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fjarde Ap accumulated 116,884 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,253 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 223,833 were reported by Victory Cap Inc. Bloom Tree Partners Ltd Co holds 5.91% or 786,504 shares in its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 242,749 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.1% or 51,683 shares in its portfolio. Majedie Asset reported 1.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 439,000 were reported by Clough Prns Limited Partnership. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Jnba Finance Advisors stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howe & Rusling reported 2,215 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust invested in 0.02% or 58,886 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 231,073 shares.