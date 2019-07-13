As Suncor Energy (SU) Market Value Declined, Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Upped by $19.10 Million Its Position; As Mckesson (MCK) Stock Price Declined, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Trimmed Its Stake

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $144.6. About 1.50 million shares traded or 9.06% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 596,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9.35M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.21 million, up from 8.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 1.63M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Natural wants piece of Alberta’s crude-by-rail sale, exec says – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 TSX Index Stocks to Help You Build a Million-Dollar RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Lazy Retirees: Earn a Growing Passive-Income Stream of $7000/Year With These 3 Cash Machines – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “A Top Oil Stock That’s Selling Absurdly Cheap – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $946,792 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.05% or 36,408 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Lc stated it has 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). West Virginia-based Security has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Axa has 3,045 shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13,100 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Int Grp reported 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Brandes Inv Prtn Lp holds 2.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 770,837 shares. 29,374 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Holderness reported 4,698 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 383,895 shares. Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.27% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,432 shares. Bancorporation stated it has 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Oppenheimer Asset owns 2,891 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,060 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Broyhill Asset Management – McKesson Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Fake Meat Battle, Grubhub, Slack, Apple And More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “McKesson Issues Statement on Change Healthcare IPO – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA warns McKesson over opioid supply chain – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson Corporation 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 7.24% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.9 per share. MCK’s profit will be $579.63M for 11.62 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.