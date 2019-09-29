As Suncor Energy (SU) Market Valuation Declined, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Lifted Holding; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, First Mercantile Trust Co Upped Its Holding by $581,616

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 128.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 76,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 136,221 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25M, up from 59,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 2.38M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 10,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 29,653 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.ca published: “How to Turn Your $10000 TFSA Into Over $1000000 – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alberta government trims oil curtailment limits – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: These 3 Stocks Just Hit Massive Buy Points – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) by 276,500 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 457,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,539 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $949.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,174 shares to 57,409 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald S Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,971 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).