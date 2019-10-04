As Suncor Energy New (SU) Valuation Declined, Swiss National Bank Boosted Its Holding by $6.31 Million; As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Gibraltar Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $2.24 Million

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 37,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 9,797 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581,000, down from 47,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 347,201 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500.

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 203,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 5.82 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.61M, up from 5.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 433,541 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6,000 shares to 196,700 shares, valued at $68.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 40,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,372 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Invest Research accumulated 3,170 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amp Investors reported 24,148 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 19,056 shares. The California-based Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has invested 0.23% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 1.56M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Linscomb & Williams accumulated 0.02% or 5,052 shares. Vr Advisory Service Limited reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Hartford Inv Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 11,054 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 4,307 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability Com invested in 570,232 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 70,494 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Dupont Cap Management Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Shell Asset Mgmt Com holds 0.05% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 34,684 shares.