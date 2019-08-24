As Suncor Energy New (SU) Stock Declined, Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Cut by $956,992 Its Position; Ctc Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Increased by $384.30 Million as Share Value Declined

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 29,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 155,440 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, down from 185,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 2.15 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4068.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 215,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 221,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.91M, up from 5,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – For couponers, Amazon’s Whole Foods takeover could be the end of an era; 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN); 06/03/2018 – Amazon Alexa to Keynote at Connected Car Detroit; 28/03/2018 – CNBC: President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 27/03/2018 – Coupe Says Sainsbury Service Is Faster Than Amazon (Video); 30/03/2018 – Eugene Kim: Scoop: Amazon employees have mixed feelings about Connections, the daily Q&A program rolled out company-wide last A; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lonestar Res US Inc by 560,044 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.44 million for 11.42 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) by 494 shares to 45,766 shares, valued at $762.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.