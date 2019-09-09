As Suncor Energy New (SU) Stock Declined, Heronetta Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $344,000; Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lifted Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake by $7.29 Million

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 293.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 291,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 391,179 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04 million, up from 99,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 5.76M shares traded or 10.77% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – Genocide Survivor Will Share Story of Forgiveness at Women’s Leadership Conference in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVENUE $2.82 BLN VS $2.71 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGP TO PAY CONSIDERATION OF $625 MLN TO MGM RESORTS FOR DEVELOPED REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL, MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC REPORT TRANSACTIONS; 14/05/2018 – MGM CEO: We’ll have sports betting in place ‘very quickly’ throughout US; 14/05/2018 – MGM Resorts ‘Applauds’ Supreme Court Allowing States the ‘Opportunity to Protect Consumers and Benefit the Public by Regulating and Taxing Sports Betting’; 26/04/2018 – CityCenter Holdings Is a Venture Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development Corp; 29/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MGM Rtgs Unaffected By Empire City Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS, MGM GROWTH TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO FOR $850M

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 2.08 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $180.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 257,926 shares stake. Ftb Advsr holds 550 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 2.16 million shares stake. 767 are owned by Sandy Spring Retail Bank. Daiwa Securities Incorporated owns 23,901 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Highfields Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 1.20M shares or 4.23% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 151 shares. Moors Cabot reported 11,350 shares. 750 were reported by Horan Cap Advsr Limited Liability. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Fmr Ltd Com invested in 2.90 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.16% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 59,745 shares. 1,762 were reported by Bessemer. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 35,853 shares.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,336 shares to 28,620 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 56,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,088 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (Prn).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.07 million activity. $20.32 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares were bought by SALEM PAUL J.