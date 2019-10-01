As Suncor Energy New (SU) Shares Declined, Hillsdale Investment Management Boosted Position by $3.06 Million; Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) Valuation Declined While Interactive Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors sold 43,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,432 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, down from 49,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.15. About 13.65M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 42.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 98,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 331,880 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34 million, up from 233,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 2.81M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssr Mng Inc Com by 130,400 shares to 428,000 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 103,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,900 shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp Com (NYSE:PBA).

