As Suncor Energy New (SU) Shares Declined, Gagnon Securities Has Increased by $388,802 Its Holding; Biogen Idec (BIIB) Position Maintained by Tobam

Tobam increased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 136.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 117,561 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.49 million, up from 49,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 1.04 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 12,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 402,048 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.53 million, up from 389,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 2.19M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 41,073 shares to 54,023 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 15,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,132 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate Corporation reported 14,552 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 18,140 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Continental Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.42% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 498,215 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 9,461 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cls Investments holds 660 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Colony Grp Limited Liability Com has 2,303 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Natl Bank Of Omaha stated it has 16,632 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 8,677 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Asset Management One Communication accumulated 0.13% or 111,205 shares. Old National National Bank In holds 0.22% or 18,674 shares. Victory Capital stated it has 56,482 shares. Td Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 89,013 shares. 122,488 were reported by Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability Corp. Fjarde Ap reported 55,721 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

