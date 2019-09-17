As Suncor Energy New (SU) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $959,481; Moors & Cabot Increased Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $7.79 Million as Stock Value Rose

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 30,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 463,830 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45 million, down from 494,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 3.29M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9365.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 37,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 37,862 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $229.51. About 2.56M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 19.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $922.34 million for 13.56 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 51,268 shares to 496,698 shares, valued at $30.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (Call) (NYSE:BP) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 55,200 shares. Barbara Oil holds 3.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 27,500 shares. Gw Henssler And Associate Ltd invested 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Zevin Asset Limited owns 5,701 shares. American Group invested in 464,844 shares. Benin Mgmt Corp reported 2,591 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.12% or 2,116 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley And Associate reported 1,670 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Davenport & Ltd Liability has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moon Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 1,765 shares or 0% of the stock. Caprock Group Inc has 0.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,305 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And, a New York-based fund reported 12,500 shares. Iberiabank Corporation invested 1.42% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).