As Suncor Energy New (SU) Share Price Declined, Heronetta Management LP Boosted by $344,000 Its Holding; As Waste Management (WM) Share Price Rose, Westchester Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $348,140

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 1.72 million shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 2.94M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94 million and $180.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 25.44 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.