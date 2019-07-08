As Suncor Energy New (SU) Market Value Declined, Shareholder South Dakota Investment Council Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.41 Million; Beach Investment Management Cut Ameren (AEE) Holding by $989,150

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 44,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,848 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 210,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.38. About 2.07 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 13,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,420 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 29,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 650,810 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 80,800 shares. Moreover, M&T Bank Corp has 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Boston Lc accumulated 4,400 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.29% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Moreover, Capital Advsrs Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 4,260 shares. Korea Corp has invested 0.06% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Principal Finance Gp invested in 675,262 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs holds 204,690 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 481 were accumulated by Ironwood Ltd Com. State Street Corp reported 12.91M shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8,915 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 46,431 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.03% or 75,732 shares.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 1,320 shares to 2,010 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 101,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $203.84 million for 23.02 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 108,550 shares to 509,382 shares, valued at $84.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 10,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 12.26 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.