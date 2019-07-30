As Suncor Energy New (SU) Market Value Declined, Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Increased Its Holding; Nli International Upped Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.58 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 2.28 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 9,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 344,020 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.83 million, up from 334,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $115.88. About 4.38 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 71 EUROS FROM 69 EUROS; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank of Canada, others test debt issuance on blockchain; 03/04/2018 – ‘U.S. Administration Does Have an Agenda’ Says JPMorgan’s Titherington (Video); 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan pushes ECB rate hike forecast to June 2019 after PMI fall; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Stands by EM Debt as Dollar’s Rise Is No Reason to Sell; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 24,900 shares to 28,945 shares, valued at $959,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 24,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,595 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Panicky Retirees: 3 Stable RRSP Stocks Yielding up to 6.7% – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Suncor Energy reports second quarter 2019 results NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Top Pick Tuesday: 2 TSX Index Giants for Your RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Suncor Energy releases 2019 Report on Sustainability NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Suncor’s (TSX:SU) Profits Nearly Tripled in Q2: Why Didn’t the Stock Rally? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 3,070 shares to 81,400 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 99,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,960 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.