As Suncor Energy New (Put) (SU) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Lowered by $2.92 Million Its Stake; As Synovus Finl (SNV) Market Value Rose, Gideon Capital Advisors Lifted Its Position

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 397.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 32,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 40,392 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 8,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 614,331 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (Put) (SU) by 93.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 91,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 6,300 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203,000, down from 97,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 2.92M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:GS) by 388,700 shares to 575,400 shares, valued at $110.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Call) by 170,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $952.08M for 11.81 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 21,778 shares to 7,867 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 7,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,182 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).