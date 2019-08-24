As Suncor Energy New (Call) (SU) Stock Price Declined, Citadel Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $662,400; As Atmos Energy (ATO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Mason Street Advisors Trimmed Stake by $4.54 Million

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (Call) (SU) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 20,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 275,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, down from 296,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 2.15M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 72.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 44,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 16,676 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 61,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 534,893 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 557 shares to 42,708 shares, valued at $50.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 13,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Cambridge Tru holds 3,521 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 88,617 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Reaves W H owns 325,520 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 200 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 1,673 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 39,362 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc holds 28,996 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 641,901 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 33,700 shares. Stifel stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt holds 25,475 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd, a Hawaii-based fund reported 13 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.44 million for 11.42 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.