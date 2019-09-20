As Suncoke Energy (SXC) Stock Value Declined, Mangrove Partners Has Upped Its Holding by $20.73 Million; Kwmg Has Lifted Its Position in Cardinal Health (CAH) by $309,260

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 94,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 88,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 3.65 million shares traded or 28.34% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 697.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.31M, up from 371,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 905,989 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in SunCoke Energy; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 30/05/2018 – SunCoke Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6-7

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold SXC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 72.01 million shares or 20.38% more from 59.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 57,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 197,534 were reported by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. Gendell Jeffrey L has 958,090 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd reported 185,450 shares. 11,478 are held by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. 474,078 were reported by Bancorporation Of America De. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 0.08% or 740,000 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 99,185 shares. Carroll Associate owns 141 shares. Highland Capital Management Lp has invested 0.07% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). 11,786 were accumulated by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.32 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Next Grp owns 82,825 shares. 600 are held by First Manhattan Company. Acadian Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

More notable recent SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SunCoke Energy, Inc. And SunCoke Energy Partners, LP Announce Simplification Transaction For SunCoke Energy, Inc. To Acquire All Publicly Traded Common Units Of SunCoke Energy Partners, LP – PRNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SunCoke Energy – Revulsion Creates Compelling Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunCoke Energy to acquire SunCoke Energy Parnters in a Simplification Transaction – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM CTST GTT CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NGHC, GTT, CAH and TXT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UPCOMING DEADLINES – CARB, CAH & JE – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,296 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 418,408 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc, a New York-based fund reported 4,632 shares. Andra Ap holds 120,200 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Artisan Partners LP holds 0.08% or 881,578 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas Incorporated holds 79,690 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ghp Advisors has 0.1% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca holds 93 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 32 shares. Asset One Ltd owns 224,932 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh reported 0.01% stake. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Miller Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 25,509 shares.