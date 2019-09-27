As Suncoke Energy (SXC) Share Value Declined, Holder Jhl Capital Group Increased Its Holding; As Noble Energy (NBL) Market Value Declined, Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Cut Holding by $1.92 Million

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 146.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 950,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $586.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 893,238 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 26/04/2018 – Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution Of $0.40 Per Unit; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Exits Position in SunCoke Energy; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in SunCoke Energy

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 87,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 483,843 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, down from 570,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 3.80 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600 BLN CUBIC FEET OF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT RESOURCES FROM ALEN FIELD ARE RECOVERABLE AS RESULT OF PROJECT; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 21/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 Percent Working Interest in Tamar; 21/04/2018 – DJ Noble Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBL); 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SANCTION OF PROJECT IS CONTINGENT UPON FINAL COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS BEING EXECUTED; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Management Ab has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 23,257 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.01% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 85,000 are held by John G Ullman Associate Inc. California-based Fdx Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.06% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Adirondack Tru stated it has 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Services Incorporated has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 708,792 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Duncker Streett Company invested in 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Gru One Trading L P, Illinois-based fund reported 1,279 shares. Northern Corporation reported 5.60M shares. Geode Mgmt Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Tru Of Oklahoma reported 23,871 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 863 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $15.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) by 316,092 shares to 318,092 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Midstream Partners L.P. by 47,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SXC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 72.01 million shares or 20.38% more from 59.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Barclays Public Limited owns 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 127,799 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 699,446 shares. Parkside National Bank Trust holds 4,467 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Assetmark owns 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 276 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Citadel stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 30,598 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 134,640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) or 24,412 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Pdt Prns Llc has 139,200 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

