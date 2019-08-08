As Sun Life Financial (SLF) Stock Rose, Shareholder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Trimmed by $5.88 Million Its Holding; Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding Has Lifted by Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 29.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 34,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 152,245 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, up from 117,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 16.57 million shares traded or 60.50% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 154,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 398,309 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.31 million, down from 553,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Sun Life Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $39.63. About 659,742 shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SUN LIFE FINANCIAL’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 02/04/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 54.1B YUAN OF SLF IN MARCH; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 1-MONTH SLF OFFERED AT 3.9%; 10/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 28/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel Funds announce Excel China Fund risk-rating change; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 parent results; 19/03/2018 – SUN LIFE – SUN LIFE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS & EXCEL WILL CLOSE EXCEL GLOBAL BALANCED ASSET ALLOCATION ETF & EXCEL GLOBAL GROWTH ASSET ALLOCATION ETF; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 group results; 16/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S DOIRE LEAVES TO JOIN SUN LIFE’S PRIME ADVISORS; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS $4,645 MLN VS $3,564 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt Research Communication Inc stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Investec Asset Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Gamco Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tributary Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Coastline Trust Co accumulated 42,005 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Burns J W And, New York-based fund reported 30,127 shares. Cumberland reported 0.11% stake. The Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 67,019 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton holds 0.11% or 3,298 shares. Cipher Cap LP holds 0.78% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 149,444 shares. 4,160 are owned by Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research holds 0.21% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 560,776 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0.02% or 5,283 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80M. The insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200. Vangolen Glenn M. bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 96,140 shares to 7,796 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 6,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,145 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) by 230,605 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $69.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) by 118,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE).

