As Sun Life Financial (SLF) Stock Price Rose, Parametric Portfolio Associates Increased Holding by $504,906; Netflix (NFLX) Position Held by Kessler Investment Group Llc

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, up from 16,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $373.68. About 4.26 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Ray Romano to headline Netflix comedy special; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April; 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX); 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 13,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,263 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31M, up from 202,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Sun Life Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 204,425 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has declined 7.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS $158 MLN VS NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $2,027 MLN LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial’s 2017 Annual Report and 2018 Management Information Circular now available; 02/05/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 46.7B YUAN OF SLF IN APRIL; 02/04/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 54.1B YUAN OF SLF IN MARCH; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS $4,645 MLN VS $3,564 MLN; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO SLF INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES RESULTING FROM ANNOUNCEMENT; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 1-MONTH SLF OFFERED AT 3.9%; 02/04/2018 – PBOC END-MARCH OUTSTANDING SLF 48.2B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q EPS C$1.09; 02/05/2018 – PBOC END-APRIL OUTSTANDING SLF 39.1B YUAN

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000val (IWD) by 17,035 shares to 43,049 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,064 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

