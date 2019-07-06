As Sun Life Financial (SLF) Stock Price Rose, Cardinal Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $816,620; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Brighton Jones Has Lifted Its Stake

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 4,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,208 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, up from 68,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims Apple at work on 11-inch iPad Pro, no new iPhones in first half of 2018; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s new Mac Pro to launch in 2019 – TechCrunch; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers, a development that hit European chipmakers; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG PREVIOUSLY PAID APPLE $399 MLN TOWARD PATENT CLAIMS IN RETRIED CASE

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 21,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.65M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Life Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.2. About 331,070 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has declined 7.78% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q Net C$693M; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – ALIGNING INTERNATIONAL HIGH NET WORTH LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS WITH ITS SLF ASIA BUSINESS GROUP; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SUN LIFE FINANCIAL’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 25/04/2018 – Sun Life Plots Private Debt Growth Via Acquisition This Year; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS $4,645 MLN VS $3,564 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life quarterly net income rises on lower U.S. tax rate; 10/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 28/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel Funds announce Excel China Fund risk-rating change; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE SAYS DOIRE WILL BE PRESIDENT OF PRIME ADVISORS; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS OVERNIGHT SLF OFFERED AT 3.4%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Invest Inc reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sterling Mngmt Inc invested in 18,757 shares. Fiduciary Trust Comm reported 595,338 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital stated it has 2.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company owns 1.04M shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 1.03% or 7.89 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based Intact Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset holds 7,471 shares. Annex Advisory Service Ltd Llc invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stifel Financial Corporation owns 3.66M shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4.15% or 960,567 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Advisors Limited Co holds 24,860 shares or 2% of its portfolio. 56,552 were reported by D L Carlson Invest. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 87,700 shares or 3.17% of its portfolio.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Global Real Estate Etf (RWO) by 12,986 shares to 39,457 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 5,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,578 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.