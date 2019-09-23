As Sun Life Financial (SLF) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $501,635; Travelers Companies (TRV) Market Value Rose While Rothschild Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $18.94 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 12,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.01M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Life Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 724,707 shares traded or 43.65% up from the average. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 03/05/2018 – Sun Life Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 112% to 14 Days; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sun Life Financial’s Ratings; Outlook Remains Positive; 05/03/2018 YMCA of Greater Boston Welcomes Kathy deCastro of Sun Life Financial as New Member of the General Board; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to C$0.475; 27/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial’s 2017 Annual Report and 2018 Management Information Circular now available; 09/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL SLF.TO ASSET MANAGER MFS PLANS POST-BREXIT EUROPEAN UNION HUB IN LUXEMBOURG; 02/04/2018 – PBOC END-MARCH OUTSTANDING SLF 48.2B YUAN; 02/04/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 54.1B YUAN OF SLF IN MARCH; 02/05/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 46.7B YUAN OF SLF IN APRIL; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 36.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 127,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 218,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.62 million, down from 345,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $146.28. About 2.43M shares traded or 96.98% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 02/04/2018 – Real-Life Travelers Find ‘Firsts That Last’ in North Carolina; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers; 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCEWERE $354 MLN VS $347 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 13,895 shares to 159,044 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 16,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 623,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.43 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SLF’s profit will be $575.25M for 11.41 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Life Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.38% EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) by 21,515 shares to 739,946 shares, valued at $36.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 18,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM).