As Sun Communities (SUI) Shares Rose, Honeywell International Has Increased by $588,230 Its Stake; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Maintains Holding in Compass Minerals Intl (CMP)

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 4,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,837 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, up from 29,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 329,020 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 17,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,025 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 68,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 234,140 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 13 shares. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 27,491 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Green Street Invsts Lc holds 63,900 shares or 4.19% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Grp reported 1,143 shares. D E Shaw Com invested in 142,977 shares. Asset Incorporated holds 3,143 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 0% stake. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd reported 95,655 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.03% or 58,910 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 22,571 shares. 70 are held by Fifth Third Comml Bank. 105,495 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Lc. Glob Endowment LP owns 7,680 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.2% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 2.57 million shares. Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 113 shares. Pnc Grp accumulated 4,926 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern accumulated 544,451 shares. Blackrock reported 3.90M shares stake. Texas-based Oxbow Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 29,730 are owned by Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability. 11,469 are owned by Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability Company. Wellington Group Llp holds 0% or 52,647 shares. 44,097 are owned by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 175 are held by Ftb. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 5,462 were reported by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 313 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 7,183 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity. Standen James D. bought $36,019 worth of stock. On Monday, May 13 the insider WALKER LORI A bought $36,547. $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10. 2,000 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $104,400 were bought by Fischer Valdemar L.

