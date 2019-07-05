As Sun Communities (SUI) Shares Rose, Cohen & Steers Has Upped Holding by $31.77 Million; 1832 Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by $2.70 Million as Stock Rose

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 32,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,006 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, down from 205,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $92.41. About 651,981 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 269,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.97 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944.78M, up from 7.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132.43. About 128,739 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 48,676 shares to 22,578 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 13,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 757,042 shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,304 shares to 47,605 shares, valued at $82.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 189,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.16B for 20.44 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

