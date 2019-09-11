As Sun Communities (SUI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Lenox Wealth Management Boosted Stake; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Trimmed Its Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) by 55.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 11,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.71% . The institutional investor held 8,945 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 20,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 137,707 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 26.24% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain; 24/04/2018 – EagleBank Mortgage Lenders Gonzalez and Pirzadeh Stand Out in National Mortgage Industry Rankings; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q Net $35.7M; 14/03/2018 – $EGBN now warning of government subpoenas, investigations, and adverse outcomes from regulatory actions; 19/04/2018 – Time for Ron Paul $EGBN to come clean on this conference call about all the loans to his companies and his “blind” trust. Also, what contact has the bank had with federal agencies?; 02/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On April 19, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces 32% Increase in Net Income for First Quarter of 2018 Over 2017 and Total Assets of $7.7 Billion; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Eagle Bancorp, Inc

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI) by 275.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 2,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 3,533 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $421,000, up from 942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $140.45. About 786,769 shares traded or 62.65% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hat A 100Th by 100 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 Mth T by 7,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Sun Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:SUI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 18,820 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Bluecrest Cap Management invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.54% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Voloridge Invest Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 2,383 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 133,042 shares. Legal And General Public Lc owns 0.02% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 304,972 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Bartlett And Communications Lc accumulated 650 shares or 0% of the stock. Blue Chip Prtnrs has invested 0.07% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). 614,373 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp. Exane Derivatives owns 91 shares. Cypress Cap Group holds 0.05% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 1,880 shares. Voya Management Llc holds 16,577 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com reported 1.88M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold EGBN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 4.14% less from 26.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 23,125 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 24,079 are held by Group. Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 35,347 shares. Phocas holds 258,460 shares. Charles Schwab owns 181,540 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co reported 438 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Co owns 0.04% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 22,105 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Bontempo Ohly Management Ltd Com invested in 3.25% or 8,945 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 48,845 shares. Basswood Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn, a California-based fund reported 142,000 shares. Regions invested in 0% or 196 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 23,989 shares. 2,641 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Prns Inc.

More notable recent Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. â€“ EGBN – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eagle Bancorp: A Growth Stock, But The Market Has Lost Confidence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OMCL, EGBN and ABMD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Stockhouse” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADTN, ADVM, EGBN and NFLX among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,273 shares to 58,345 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 13,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).