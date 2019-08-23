As Sun Communities (SUI) Market Value Rose, Honeywell International Upped Stake by $588,230; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Holding in Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Upped by $2.15 Million

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 4,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 34,837 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, up from 29,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $149.07. About 47,841 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 153,411 shares as the company's stock rose 17.56% . The institutional investor held 642,578 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, up from 489,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Select Medical Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 22,690 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 16.92% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 18,700 shares to 338,740 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 9,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,196 shares, and cut its stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold SEM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 104.04 million shares or 1.40% more from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 0% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 160 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 41,931 shares in its portfolio. 166,034 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Bbt Capital Ltd Com owns 0.28% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 16,022 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 25,038 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability Company accumulated 541 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 190,754 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 3,088 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Company has 82,942 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.13% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.20M shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Menta Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 10,531 shares. Moreover, Dean Capital Mgmt has 0.68% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 1.32M shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.