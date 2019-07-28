As Sun Cmntys (SUI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Global Endowment Management LP Lowered Its Holding; Bio (TECH) Shareholder Hanseatic Management Services Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 267 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 4,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $214.61. About 111,835 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 32.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, down from 11,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $133.16. About 553,165 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,000 shares to 43,782 shares, valued at $77.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 69,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Cwm Ltd holds 169 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 78,237 shares. Sageworth Communication owns 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pggm Invs, Netherlands-based fund reported 717,000 shares. State Street accumulated 3.29M shares. 161,750 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Com owns 13,600 shares. Main Street Research Lc has 3.66% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 97,149 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.06% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 27,491 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt holds 9,173 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Co owns 76,500 shares. Capital Fund holds 0% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 14,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Telemus Capital Limited Co invested 0.07% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $95.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) by 554 shares to 1,635 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,280 shares, and has risen its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

