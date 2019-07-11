As Sun Cmntys (SUI) Valuation Rose, Sg Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Robinson Capital Management Has Raised Pioneer Muni Hi Adv Trst (MAV) Stake by $3.68 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 69,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 94,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $134.44. About 91,149 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (MAV) by 134.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 368,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 641,350 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, up from 273,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.68M market cap company. The stock 0.04% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. It is up 2.17% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quick Notes On MAV And High-Yield Munis – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Theglobeandmail.com with their article: “The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week – The Globe and Mail” published on March 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Live Nation Entertainment Elects Maverick Carter to Board Of Directors – PRNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: EIM Tender Closes – Seeking Alpha” published on May 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Muni CEF Is The One That Just Raised Its Distribution – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 2.91 million shares or 11.31% more from 2.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) or 354,598 shares. 22,861 are held by Park Avenue Securities Ltd Com. City Of London Investment Management Com Limited stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs stated it has 6,600 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 1 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 51,694 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Guggenheim Lc reported 341,379 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 36,498 shares. Advisory Ser Network Limited Liability Corporation invested in 312 shares or 0% of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.21% or 176,294 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 22,884 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Limited Company reported 20,100 shares. Capital Invest Advsrs Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 88,904 shares. Robinson Cap Limited Co has invested 2.15% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV).

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 69,048 shares to 356,687 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Value Municipal Inco (IIM) by 329,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,915 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD).

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on July, 24 after the close. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SUI’s profit will be $102.46M for 29.74 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Raymond James & Assoc reported 25,113 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.02% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 496,636 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation owns 2,212 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 161,750 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Lc holds 2,840 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 61,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Blue Chip Incorporated invested in 2,582 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 505,374 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Phocas Financial holds 16,411 shares.

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter Results and 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Apple, Autodesk, BB&T, Bed Bath & Beyond, Camping World, Nvidia, Vertex, Voya and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Trailer Park With Upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2017. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Strap In For Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “2015’s Top-Performing REIT Sector May Surprise You – Benzinga” with publication date: March 20, 2015.