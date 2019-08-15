As Sun Cmntys (SUI) Stock Price Rose, Sg Capital Management Trimmed Position by $8.24 Million; Bloom Tree Partners Cut Holding in Citigroup (C) by $13.04 Million as Stock Rose

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 24.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 210,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 643,653 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.05M, down from 854,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $60.85. About 10.52 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 16/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 4.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SOFI IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER CITIGROUP EXEC RICHARD GARSIDE; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 69,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 24,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, down from 94,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $144.4. About 320,548 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75M for 25.42 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $547.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 71,960 shares to 230,366 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 514,984 shares to 4.15M shares, valued at $47.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc (Put) by 655,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc.