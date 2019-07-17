As Sun Cmntys (SUI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Echo Street Capital Management Lowered Holding by $10.92 Million; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Maintains Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 92,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 293,196 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.75 million, down from 385,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $132.86. About 100,074 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI)

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 2,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,554 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, up from 36,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $175.45. About 7.57M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 65,019 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $46.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 98,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on July, 24 after the close. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SUI’s profit will be $101.79 million for 29.39 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.07% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Aviva Public Ltd holds 51,767 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,678 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 261,773 were accumulated by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 140 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 2,619 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 25,113 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp reported 22,571 shares. Bluecrest holds 28,653 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors stated it has 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 11,884 shares. Stifel Finance stated it has 8,157 shares. Capital Fund Sa invested in 5,000 shares. Enterprise Serv Corp reported 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,600 shares to 3,470 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 22,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,675 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).