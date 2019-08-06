As Sun Cmntys (SUI) Share Value Rose, American Century Companies Cut Position; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Holding in Mastercard (MA) Has Lowered by $2.22 Million as Stock Value Rose

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $7.25 during the last trading session, reaching $264.09. About 3.54 million shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 46,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 547,545 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.90 million, down from 593,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $135.67. About 148,753 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Co reported 7,671 shares. Dupont Management owns 22,571 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 50,000 shares. Sageworth Tru reported 11 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 70,338 shares. Main Street Research Limited Co holds 3.66% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 97,149 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 211,036 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 14,200 shares. Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America owns 78,237 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. 12,849 are owned by Amica Mutual. 55,513 are held by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. Westpac Corp, a Australia-based fund reported 128,830 shares. 16,577 are owned by Voya Invest Lc. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.20 million shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $61.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 64,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75 million for 23.89 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 05/28: (SOLY) (HEI) (BLMN) Higher; (INO) (HLI) (SUI) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on May 28, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Apple, Autodesk, BB&T, Bed Bath & Beyond, Camping World, Nvidia, Vertex, Voya and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Communities Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57,204 were accumulated by Associated Banc. Stock Yards Retail Bank Tru invested in 0.02% or 862 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Company owns 10,984 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd owns 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 439 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 2,804 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 15,043 shares. Diversified Trust Company reported 16,816 shares. 81,874 were reported by Primecap Mgmt Ca. 9,875 were reported by Saturna Capital Corp. Mathes accumulated 1.81% or 15,078 shares. 942,634 are held by Jensen Inv Management. Bragg Advsr reported 18,176 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 13,764 shares. Lc reported 2,627 shares. Aqr Llc holds 2.10M shares.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,412 shares to 81,039 shares, valued at $20.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).