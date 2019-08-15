As Sun Cmntys (SUI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Sg Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Profund Advisors Has Cut Southern Co (SO) Holding as Share Price Rose

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 69,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 24,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 94,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $144.2. About 53,813 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 18,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 70,714 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 89,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 1.90M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 165,517 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% or 18,541 shares. 202,565 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Financial, a Missouri-based fund reported 8,157 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd stated it has 222,364 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha reported 0.38% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). City accumulated 157 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 659,211 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.02% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 589,050 shares. Whitnell And has 0.07% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 1,620 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0.04% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management has 0.21% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Pnc Fin Ser Grp reported 9,247 shares stake. Asset Management One owns 0.13% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 201,344 shares.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.76M for 25.39 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $547.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 244,288 shares to 744,288 shares, valued at $35.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth owns 431 shares. Uss Inv Ltd holds 607,938 shares. 621,404 were reported by Korea Invest. Howard Capital holds 8,272 shares. 940 are owned by Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corp. Metropolitan Life Com Ny holds 92,540 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 237,025 shares. Moreover, Lincoln National has 0.07% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 33,721 shares. Atria Invs Lc has 14,546 shares. 14,352 are owned by Private Tru Co Na. Moreover, Chemung Canal has 0.77% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 62,907 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd, Minnesota-based fund reported 49,294 shares. Moreover, Burney has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 12,639 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank & Comm reported 28,243 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.17% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 201,268 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity.