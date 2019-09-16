As Sun Cmntys (SUI) Market Value Rose, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Lowered Stake; Barrett Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Celgene Com (CELG) by $4.39 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 12,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 170,530 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.86 million, down from 183,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $145.66. About 1.07M shares traded or 111.08% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 97.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 47,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 1,315 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122,000, down from 48,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 3.94M shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE STILL OPEN TO DEALS; DOESN’T NOTE ANYTHING SPECIFIC; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE `STILL HUNGRY FOR OPPORTUNITIES’: ALLES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SUI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ent Fincl Service invested in 0.01% or 382 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Company owns 4,795 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.02% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 86,454 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 1,000 shares. The California-based Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Lenox Wealth Inc stated it has 0.13% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,668 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mariner Llc invested in 4,673 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Swiss Bancorporation invested in 0.04% or 281,560 shares. Parkside Finance Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Mufg Americas has 47 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 84,970 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.03% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 44,355 shares to 148,639 shares, valued at $27.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 534,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr (HYGH).

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23 after the close. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75M for 25.64 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 126,864 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc owns 2,912 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moody Comml Bank Trust Division has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gam Holdg Ag reported 0.65% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tokio Marine Asset holds 4,158 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Co invested in 3.64M shares. 3,807 are owned by Doliver Advisors Lp. Beddow Capital Management Inc invested in 2,725 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 39,349 shares. Victory Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hanson & Doremus Inv invested in 0.01% or 494 shares. Blair William And Company Il stated it has 0.14% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability has invested 1.26% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,498 shares to 67,363 shares, valued at $11.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).