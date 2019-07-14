As Sun Cmntys (SUI) Market Valuation Rose, Waterfront Capital Partners Raised Holding by $933,380; Adelante Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by $490,727

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 2,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 243,321 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.95M, down from 245,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 1.20M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 7,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 94,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, up from 86,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $133.62. About 562,734 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why This REIT Could Be the Best Cannabis Stock You’ve Never Heard Of – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital Management: The Bottom Is In – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) A Healthy REIT? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$12.72, Is It Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallington Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.43% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 375 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 564,976 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Partnership holds 0.36% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 55,882 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com owns 24,330 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Prns Group Holdings Ag has 144,060 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc accumulated 0% or 3,127 shares. Braun Stacey Associate holds 1.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 81,090 shares. Iowa Bank & Trust holds 0.85% or 9,434 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ftb holds 0.03% or 1,660 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 27,467 shares. Bamco New York holds 0.08% or 97,828 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Liability holds 310,641 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 5.74 million were accumulated by Investors.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 66,708 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $128.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 67,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19M worth of stock. Bartlett Thomas A had sold 51,203 shares worth $8.45 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Limited Liability holds 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 97 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 80,734 shares. Blue Chip Prns owns 2,582 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp holds 2,212 shares. Waterfront Capital Lc, New York-based fund reported 94,560 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 144,105 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 61,000 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 0.03% or 775 shares. Fil Limited has 139,334 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). 157,331 are owned by Swiss Savings Bank. Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Echo Street Capital Ltd holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 293,196 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 9,430 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 510,391 shares to 859,000 shares, valued at $30.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 205,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,369 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).