As Sun Cmntys (SUI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Phocas Financial Boosted Its Stake; Steelcase Class A (SCS) Stake Upped by Frontier Capital Management Co Llc

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 6,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,411 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 10,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $132.82. About 302,243 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Steelcase Inc. Class A (SCS) by 44.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 396,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.69M, up from 887,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.97. About 537,566 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,019 were reported by Pnc Financial Grp. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 27,240 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 513,677 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 428,127 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Sweden-based Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Citigroup owns 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 4 shares. 30,402 were accumulated by Veritable Limited Partnership. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.04% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 210,000 shares. 744,488 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 624,671 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 65,053 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership invested in 80,116 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Prudential Pcl holds 607,400 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 556,354 shares to 5.85M shares, valued at $95.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tailored Brands Inc. by 431,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp. Class A.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity.