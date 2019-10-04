As Sun Cmntys (SUI) Market Valuation Rose, Advisors Asset Management Cut Stake; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Share Value Rose While Jlb & Associates Has Decreased Holding by $1.58 Million

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 21.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 5,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 21,668 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, down from 27,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $151.5. About 55,588 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500.

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 81.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 25,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 5,540 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $354,000, down from 30,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $63.18. About 76,008 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q RASM to Decline About 2.75%-3.75%; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Airlines and Aer Lingus team up to give Mileage Plan members more flights to Europe; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CUTS FORECAST FOR YEAR CAPACITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Air Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALK); 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Hawaii; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines is scrubbing Virgin America’s presence from airports tonight; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Load Factor Dn 2.3 Points to 84.3%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Capacity Up 8.7%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 12C; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19,607 shares to 67,068 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 10,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Archrock Inc.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23 after the close. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.76M for 26.67 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SUI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Gp Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 4,700 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 14,586 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 161,302 shares. Invesco holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 1.60M shares. Sg Capital accumulated 15,758 shares. Northern Trust invested 0.03% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Com reported 1,775 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Amica Mutual Insur reported 0.21% stake. Andra Ap holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 35,300 shares. Nordea Inv Management holds 3,975 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% or 48,637 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Capital Group has 0.05% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Architects invested in 0% or 9 shares.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 13.61% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $269.31 million for 7.28 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $494.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,840 shares to 31,114 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S E I Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO).