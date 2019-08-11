As Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Stock Value Declined, West Family Investments Has Upped Holding; Camarda Financial Advisors Maintains Holding in Cvs Health (CVS)

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 13.54% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 966,701 shares traded or 249.93% up from the average. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $52.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 18,411 shares to 439 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 133,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,390 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $101,821 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.45% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 163,819 shares. Tru Com Of Oklahoma holds 22,035 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested in 29.28M shares. Personal Cap Advsr accumulated 489,835 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested in 0.13% or 5,710 shares. First Interstate Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,222 shares. Howe & Rusling accumulated 194,547 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation reported 2,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 1.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Envestnet Asset Management reported 801,310 shares. Gsa Llp holds 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 29,583 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kames Capital Public Limited Company reported 213,864 shares stake.

