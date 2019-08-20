As Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Shares Declined, Holder West Family Investments Has Boosted Its Stake; Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Holding Held by Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 274.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 14,080 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $75.83. About 463,408 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL TEMPORARILY SHUT SOME TANTALUM MINES; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers Names Nathaniel Dalton CEO; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES; 29/05/2018 – AMG: NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT; 29/05/2018 – REG-AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 161,304 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 23,000 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $52.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global invested 0.05% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 190,013 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 83 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 289,501 shares. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Barclays Public Limited invested in 9,860 shares or 0% of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management reported 3.11 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). 24,800 were reported by Penbrook Management Ltd. Arrowstreet Lp has 352,439 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs Lp reported 0.13% stake. Emory University invested in 0.6% or 87,560 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Ltd has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 159,372 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q1 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Outlook Improving In Spite Of Cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Facts About High-Yield Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Know – Motley Fool” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 Ridiculously Cheap High-Yield Stock Worth Watching – The Motley Fool” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Leads At Midpoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 466 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jensen Inv holds 0.01% or 6,860 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 114,440 shares. Somerset Trust holds 0.14% or 2,511 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 701 shares stake. Franklin Res has 2,517 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 86,907 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 1,301 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 676 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 0.02% or 36,391 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 5.65 million shares.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,473 shares to 131,771 shares, valued at $15.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Blmbg Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt Etf (FLRN) by 29,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,040 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF).

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment for its 5.15% Junior Convertible Trust Preferred Securities Due 2037 – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is Said to Consider Selling Majority Stake in BlueMountain Capital – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMG Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.