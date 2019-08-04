As Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Share Price Declined, West Family Investments Boosted Its Holding by $1.35 Million; Ckw Financial Group Raised Apple Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) Position by $317,331; Shares Rose

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) by 208.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 1,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,486 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $472,000, up from 807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy; 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN; 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Awarded $502.6 Million Jury Verdict Against Apple; 07/03/2018 – 9to5Mac: Golf Plus Apple Watch app aims to replace expensive golf swing analyzer gear; 09/05/2018 – After the first Apple Watch received a mixed reception, reviewers of the second series praised a heavier focus on fitness; 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video)

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 194,726 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement invested in 158,745 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 162,777 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 180 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 9,860 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests reported 691,696 shares stake. Alps Advsrs reported 10,754 shares. West Family Investments reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). 179,233 are held by Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh. Raymond James & invested in 0% or 18,688 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 190,013 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Citigroup Incorporated has 289,501 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 733,177 shares. Moreover, Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 25,678 shares.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 23,000 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $52.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

