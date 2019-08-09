As Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Market Value Declined, West Family Investments Has Lifted Holding by $1.35 Million; Epam Systems (EPAM) Holder Summit Creek Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $4.57 Million as Share Price Rose

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 11.69% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 352,433 shares traded or 27.05% up from the average. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 27,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 107,726 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22 million, down from 134,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $185.91. About 97,532 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 39,490 shares to 59,280 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 64,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT).

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do EPAM Systems’s (NYSE:EPAM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPAM Acquires Competentum For EdTech System – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Inc Ct owns 15,839 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 8,507 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Llc owns 19,242 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Goelzer Investment Mngmt Inc reported 13,589 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Fred Alger, a New York-based fund reported 487,401 shares. 7,974 are owned by Utd Services Automobile Association. Moreover, Maryland Management has 2.85% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Renaissance Group Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 3,835 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 33,400 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested in 7,453 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.05% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 67,134 shares. Prudential reported 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia invested in 47,000 shares. Da Davidson accumulated 2,271 shares.

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mispriced Midstream MLP With 15% Yield Plus Upside – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midstream Leads At Midpoint – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 12% Yield With Rising Coverage And Record Income For This Midstream LP – Seeking Alpha” on November 11, 2017. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Summit Midstream: Future Concerns Outweigh Near-Term Value – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Earnings Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.