As Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Market Valuation Declined, Brookfield Asset Management Has Lifted by $7.72 Million Its Position; Hgk Asset Management Holding in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Has Lifted by $6.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 748.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 56,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,548 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, up from 7,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 858,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.11 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.23 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $647.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 220,429 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 46.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Oh stated it has 179,233 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 9,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Penbrook Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 24,800 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. 733,177 are owned by Natl Bank Of America De. 33,932 were accumulated by Advisors Asset Mngmt. Westwood Group owns 305,822 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd reported 0.02% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 38,150 shares. Alps Advisors Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Emory University has invested 0.6% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). 83 were reported by Captrust Fincl. Regions holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Raymond James And Associate invested in 0% or 18,688 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 190,013 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 7,800 shares to 961,800 shares, valued at $114.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,316 shares, and cut its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN).

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Makes Final Investment Decision on Double E Pipeline Project & Secures Joint Venture Partner – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Nice 15.6% Yield For The Summit Midstream Of Your Life – Seeking Alpha” published on October 20, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Announces 2017 K-1 Tax Package Availability – PR Newswire” on March 01, 2018. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SMLP Announces Start-Up of DJ Basin Processing Plant – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividends By The Numbers For April 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Strum & Towne Inc accumulated 47,665 shares. Asset Management One Limited holds 899,000 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Gp has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Camarda Fincl Limited Co reported 1,419 shares. Joel Isaacson And Lc invested in 20,636 shares or 0.33% of the stock. 1.50 million were accumulated by Harding Loevner L P. Altfest L J & holds 62,618 shares. Iat Reinsurance Ltd invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Monetary Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nippon Life Investors Americas owns 60,880 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 0.74% or 32,958 shares in its portfolio. Atwood And Palmer stated it has 1,942 shares. 37,214 were accumulated by Adell Harriman Carpenter. The New York-based Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wallington Asset Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 33,515 shares.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 7,641 shares to 138,951 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Busin (NYSE:IBM) by 7,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,779 shares, and cut its stake in J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Disney Stock Could Remain Rangebound for a Long Time – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Internet Stocks to Be Bullish On – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.