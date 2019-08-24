As Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) Stock Value Rose, Maryland Capital Management Lowered by $486,096 Its Holding; As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Rose, Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed by $12.66 Million Its Holding

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 143,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 745,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.83M, down from 889,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 3.08 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) by 48.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 18,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Summit Finl Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 22,385 shares traded or 16.08% up from the average. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,745 shares to 375,983 shares, valued at $88.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.53 million for 30.43 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.10 million for 10.67 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Reit (NYSE:SPG) by 3,803 shares to 5,186 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $102,200 activity.