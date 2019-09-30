As Summit Financial Grp (SMMF) Stock Rose, Shareholder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lowered Holding; Needham Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding in Kvh Inds (KVHI) by $610,000

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Summit Financial Grp (SMMF) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 20,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 156,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20 million, down from 176,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Summit Financial Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.34. About 3,430 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kvh Inds Inc (KVHI) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.59% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kvh Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 11,428 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 17.89% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 10/05/2018 – KVH Industries Names Mark Guthrie as Vice President for Asia-Pacific Region; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Rev $41M-$43M; 10/04/2018 KVH Strengthens its Leadership Position in the Maritime VSAT Market, According to Independent Industry Report; 01/05/2018 – KVH and VectorNav Collaborate to Offer Precision Inertial Navigation System; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 10/05/2018 – Mark Guthrie to Direct KVH Initiatives in Asia-Pacific Region; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.12 – $0.28; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 23c

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 242,750 shares to 887,650 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 50,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 7 investors sold KVHI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 9.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 38,972 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Brinker Cap holds 67,693 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Natl Bank And has 0.03% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 13,692 shares. Moors And Cabot stated it has 0.13% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 67,242 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancorp De accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Investment Management Of Virginia Lc holds 1.78% or 685,667 shares in its portfolio. Old Dominion Capital stated it has 116,172 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of America De reported 21,291 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested in 4,719 shares. Systematic Management LP reported 1.76M shares. Polar Capital Llp invested in 253,695 shares or 0.02% of the stock. White Pine Cap Ltd Company accumulated 27,600 shares. Moreover, Fca Tx has 0.12% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 30,000 shares.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.01M for 11.76 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $390.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innerworkings (NASDAQ:INWK) by 211,279 shares to 874,158 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 74,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 870,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold SMMF shares while 12 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.14 million shares or 5.11% more from 2.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Port Limited Company, Ohio-based fund reported 38,957 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) or 192,779 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 1,752 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 2,000 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 49,190 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 7,378 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Northern reported 125,382 shares. 4,020 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Prudential Financial reported 11,852 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Burney Communication has 0.02% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Charles Schwab Inv owns 26,327 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 3,346 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 925 shares.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,200 activity. The insider Kitzmiller Jason A bought $102,200.