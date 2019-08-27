As Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Decreased Stake by $328,978; Bluestein R H & Company Holds Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 2,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 53,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.82 million, up from 50,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $12.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1755.94. About 2.12 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Prime members are seen as fueling its apparel sales; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 12,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 9,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 21,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Summit Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.18. About 8,753 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase has 3.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Beech Hill has 3.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,956 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 64,636 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs invested 1.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 526 shares. Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 1.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,624 shares. Welch Gp has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tradition Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 137 shares. Cap Impact Limited Liability holds 5,254 shares or 3.44% of its portfolio. Premier Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,969 are owned by King Wealth. Parkwood Llc holds 3.21% or 9,200 shares. Jones Financial Cos Lllp holds 0.03% or 6,334 shares in its portfolio. Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weatherly Asset LP owns 15,917 shares for 5.79% of their portfolio.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 4,300 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,783 shares, and cut its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.10 million for 10.79 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gendell Jeffrey L invested in 0.3% or 81,471 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 25,223 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Maryland Capital Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 20,000 shares. Zacks Invest reported 0% stake. State Street has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 49,190 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Moreover, Burney has 0.02% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 9,550 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 22,424 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tctc owns 12,500 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 10,946 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). 19,548 are owned by Philadelphia Tru. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc Inc Inc reported 4,088 shares.