As Summit Financial Group Com (SMMF) Stock Value Rose, Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake; Smead Capital Management Has Raised Position in Lennar (LEN) as Share Value Declined

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 1.58M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc Com (SMMF) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 20,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 21,760 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $577,000, down from 42,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Summit Financial Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 8,598 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20,190 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $58.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,248 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 52,465 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Smead Capital reported 3.85% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 2.38M are held by Tcw Group. Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,360 shares. Howe & Rusling invested in 0% or 282 shares. Brave Warrior Advisors Lc owns 3.64M shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp owns 30,099 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Oppenheimer holds 0.01% or 6,971 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $102,200 activity.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 25,790 shares to 118,990 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New Cl B (NYSE:CBS) by 14,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 4,560 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Lc accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) or 458,318 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.11% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 21,093 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) or 22,401 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn, a California-based fund reported 22,424 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs accumulated 4,088 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.02% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 55 shares stake. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Meeder Asset Inc reported 1,106 shares.