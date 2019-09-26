As Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) Stock Price Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Decreased Position by $6.25 Million; Cummins Com (CMI) Shareholder Pggm Investments Raised Its Position

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 15,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 455,177 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.99M, up from 439,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 121,715 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 893,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.44 million, down from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 153,411 shares traded. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has declined 17.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SMFG News: 11/05/2018 – Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Reports Full-Year Group Earnings; 26/03/2018 – AWE:AWE RECOMMENDS ACCEPTANCE OF MITSUI BID BEFORE OFFER CLOSES; 08/05/2018 – SUMITOMO RIKO 5191.T 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) NET PROFIT 3.53 BLN YEN (-32.1 %) , 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 4.00 BLN YEN (+13.4 %); 15/05/2018 – SUMITOMO SEIKA 4008.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 9.94 BLN YEN (-0.7 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 9.90 BLN YEN (-0.4 %); 06/03/2018 – MITSUI TO DECLARE OFFER FOR AWE UNCONDITIONAL; 26/04/2018 – Nippon Stl & Sumitomo Mtl Raises FY Dividend to Y70.00 Vs Y45.00; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Sumitomo Chemical 4005.T -2017/18 group results (IFRS); 21/05/2018 – BlackRock International Adds Mitsui Fudosan, Exits Cielo; 19/03/2018 – BAILLIE GIFFORD, OTHERS OWN 5.3% STAKE IN SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST; 08/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO SAYS TO WITHDRAW FROM BRAZIL’S MULTIGRAIN, ENDING ALL OPERATIONS BY END-2018

More notable recent Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group: A Jump Into Japan’s Wealth – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2018. More interesting news about Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “36 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (NYSE:CMG) by 20,600 shares to 21,200 shares, valued at $434,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 3.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Navistar 4.0: Positive But Already Priced In – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins Is Looking Appealing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Industrial Companies to Consider as Trade Talks Resume – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.