As Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) Stock Price Rose, Cohen & Steers Has Lifted Holding by $4.37 Million; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased Its Cintas (CTAS) Stake by $618,928 as Share Value Rose

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners Lp (SPH) by 522.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 198,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 38,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Suburban Propane Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.56. About 154,028 shares traded or 2.38% up from the average. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) has risen 1.00% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SPH News: 26/04/2018 – Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.60 per Common Unit; 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q Net $106.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Suburban Propane Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPH); 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q Rev $536.3M; 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q EPS $1.73; 16/05/2018 – Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Results from Tri-Annual Meeting of Unitholders; 20/03/2018 Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Celebrating 90 Years of Leadership, Innovation and Dedicated Service to Local Communities Natio

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 3,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,401 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 3,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $260.69. About 330,312 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bridgewater Assocs LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Stephens Ar owns 2,926 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 230,376 shares. Waratah Advisors Limited invested in 2.47% or 115,783 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 11,465 shares. 355,734 are held by Natixis. London Company Of Virginia has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 841,307 shares. Mngmt Assoc holds 0.94% or 3,000 shares. Fort LP holds 0.25% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 6,237 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,834 shares. Macquarie Grp stated it has 22,173 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $604,920 was sold by TYSOE RONALD W. Shares for $200,600 were sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cintas (CTAS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Cintas Corporation Joins the American Diabetes Association® to Help People Living with Diabetes Thrive in the Workplace – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,185.21 down -37.59 points – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas Corp (CTAS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,590 shares to 91,938 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,211 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Suburban Propane Partners vs. AmeriGas Partners – Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018, Fool.com published: “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Suburban Propane Partners – The Dividend Is Clearly In Danger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold SPH shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.83 million shares or 0.22% less from 18.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Cap owns 0% invested in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) for 810 shares. Huntington Comml Bank reported 500 shares. Captrust Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Goldman Sachs Group, a New York-based fund reported 1.81M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 3,155 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.03% or 36,692 shares. Optimum Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,404 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Susquehanna Group Llp has invested 0% in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Benjamin F Edwards And Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Bessemer Group Inc owns 0% invested in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) for 216 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 372,622 shares. Hudock Gp Lc stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 16,992 shares. First Republic Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) for 30,492 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 5.79 million shares to 2.78 million shares, valued at $52.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Logistics Propert by 238,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.24M shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).