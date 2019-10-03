As Stryker (SYK) Stock Value Rose, Novare Capital Management Increased Stake by $653,950; Q Global Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by $708,390

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 31,874 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55 million, up from 28,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $207.57. About 70,744 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 26.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 39,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 187,294 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, up from 147,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $752.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 27,961 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION

Q Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $98.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tidewater Inc New by 762,178 shares to 176,123 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

